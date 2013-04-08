Harmony, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- The 14-minute segment that aired on 60 Minutes Australia features a man, Charlie Giales, with severe Alzheimer’s receiving a perispinal injection of the drug Enbrel. Within minutes of receiving this injection, Charlie regains his mental faculties.



This show, “A New Shot at Life”, can be viewed online: http://sixtyminutes.ninemsn.com.au/stories/8360210/a-new-shot-at-life. Last year this show was rebroadcast in New Zealand. Neurological Wellness Center Physicians Augusto Ramirez, M.D., Meylin Acuna, M.D., Eugenia Siezar, M.D., and Rolando Rodriguez, M.D. call on CBS to rebroadcast this show in the United States.



The drug Enbrel, that enabled Charlie Giales to regain his mental faculties in this 60 Minutes episode, is used by over 400,000 Americans as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. However, for Enbrel to effectively treat Alzheimer’s, Stroke and TBI, it must be administered to the back of the neck precisely between cervical vertebrae C-5 and C-6.



Since 2010 Neurological Wellness Center has been providing hands-on individual instruction on the administration of this perispinal injection at their headquarters in Managua Nicaragua. Visit reversealzheimersnow.com.



For many, flying to Managua Nicaragua to receive this personalized training is an enormous expense and inconvenience. To overcome this problem, Neurological Wellness Center, under the direction of Augusto Ramirez, M.D., created Perispinal Enbrel Step-By-Step Instructional Video and accompanying e-book. This 24-minute video and 25-page e-book are now available online at neurological-recovery-guide.com.



Augusto Ramirez, M.D., Director of Neurological Wellness Center, a private medical group in Managua Nicaragua, authorized this press release.



Presently all FDA-approved drugs for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease simply slow the rate of disease progression. Enbrel, when administered to the area between cervical vertebrae C-5 and C-6, enables the recovery of cognitive function, reversing impairments to memory, resulting in an improved sense of well-being and more engaging social interaction. A portion of those people treated with perispinal Enbrel injections will go on to live normal lives and eventually die of causes unrelated to Alzheimer’s disease.



This 60 Minute episode clearly illustrates that rapid recovery of memory and cognitive functions is possible following a single perispinal injection of the drug Enbrel. There is a growing body of evidence that the impairments persons with Alzheimer’s disease experience are the result of the neuro-inflammatory response to the buildup of amyloid-beta plaques and tau proteins in the brain. TNF-alpha, a protein cytokine, is a central regulator of the human inflammatory response not only in the brain but throughout the body.



Excess TNF-alpha in the brain can disrupt synaptic communication. Excess TNF-alpha triggers a cycle whereby toxic amyloid-beta is produced. This results in greater levels of pro-inflammatory TNF-alpha. Etanercept (Enbrel) is a fusion of two proteins naturally occurring in the human body that was developed to treat various inflammatory diseases by binding to TNF-alpha, effectively neutralizing its ability to act on cell membranes. Enbrel treatment has a rapid effect, reversing cognitive impairment, and validating the role excess TNF-alpha has in the Alzheimer’s disease process. Enbrel’s long half-life (70 to 132 hours) enables a series of treatments to produce sequential progressive improvements in cognitive function that can be maintained long term. The standard method for delivering CNS-active medication to the brain is via the blood. Etanercept, a large protein molecule, is unable to cross the blood brain barrier. A subcutaneous perispinal injection to the fatty tissues at the back of the neck enables etanercept to enter the brain by lymph and venous drainage assisted by gravity.”



CBS 60 Minutes telephone: 212-975-3247

Address: 60 Minutes, 524 West 57th St., New York, NY 10019



For injections of Enbrel to be effective they must be administered to the soft fatty tissue in the back of the neck between cervical vertebrae C-5 and C-6. This simple subcutaneous injection, performed with a fine gauge ½ inch needle, is referred to as a perispinal injection. Neurological Wellness Center offers a complete two-hour course on Alzheimer's treatment, stroke treatment and traumatic brain injury treatment covering all aspects of perispinal injection technique at their center in Managua Nicaragua.



For many, flying to Neurological Wellness Center in Managua Nicaragua to receive this personalized training is an enormous expense and inconvenience. To overcome this problem, Neurological Wellness Center, under the direction of Augusto Ramirez, M.D., created Perispinal Enbrel Step-By-Step Instructional Video and accompanying e-book. This 24-minute video and 37-page e-book are now available online at http://www.neurological-recovery-guide.com.



Augusto Ramirez, M.D., Director of Neurological Wellness Center, a private medical group in Managua Nicaragua, authorized this press release.



Neurological Wellness Center’s perispinal Enbrel is profoundly effective as an Alzheimer's treatment with our http://www.neurological-recovery-guide.com/ [Alzheimer's clinical trial __title__ Neurological Recovery Guide], stroke treatment with our http://www.neurological-recovery-guide.com/ [stroke clinical trial __title__ Neurological Recovery Guide] and as a http://www.neurological-recovery-guide.com/ [TBI treatment __title__ Neurological Recovery Guide]. The complete treatment recommendation: for stroke is one 25mg injection of Enbrel every four days for a total of four doses over 16 days; for TBI is one 25mg injection of Enbrel every four days for a total of eight doses. This compares with Amgen/Pfizer’s FDA-approved dose schedule for moderate plaque psoriasis of 50mg twice weekly for three months followed by 50mg weekly for life. The Neurological Wellness Center’s maximum recommended dose for Alzheimer’s disease is 25mg/week for life.



The drug Enbrel is available now. Enbrel received FDA approval in 1998. Its safety profile is well understood. For Enbrel to effectively treat Alzheimer’s, stroke and TBI, it must be administered to the back of the neck precisely between the cervical vertebrae C-5 and C-6. This perispinal injection allows Enbrel to enter the brain by lymph drainage assisted by gravity. Fortunately for the millions of people now afflicted with Alzheimer’s, stroke and TBI, a video is now available online detailing in step-by-step fashion how to administer a perispinal injection of Enbrel,” said Dr. Rolando Rodrigues.



To enroll in a hands-on instructional course on perispinal injections visit http://www.reversealzheimersnow.com.



To purchase an instructional video and e-book on administering perispinal injections visit http://www.neurological-recovery-guide.com



To purchase Enbrel at the lowest prices in North America visit http://www.genuine-enbrel-cheaper.com/



About Augusto Gamez Ramirez M.D.

This website together with all materials included in this Perispinal Enbrel Step by Step Instruction and Training package are the sole and separate property of Augusto Gamez Ramirez M.D. Dr Ramirez authorized the production of this Perispinal Enbrel Step by Step Instruction and Video Package, it is his exclusive property, and he is entirely responsible for its content.