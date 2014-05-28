The New Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips Is Now Guaranteed to Last for a Lifetime

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- The new Freddie and Sebbie luxury stroller hook clips for bags or diaper bags, guaranteed to last and will not break like the cheaper plastic ones, got moms singing the product sweet lullabies, according to Neil Speight, co-founder of Freddie and Sebbie.



“The Carabiner and Velcro made Stroller Hook Clip Locks were made for added security, thus keeping your valuables safe at all times, and moms are stark raving made over these stroller hook clips come with a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee."



Following is a sampling of the many positive comments and most helpful critical reviews that the product, just recently launched, have been receiving from happy Amazon Verified Purchaser moms, who love that the products are:



- Perfectly designed to fit all strollers.

- Made from heavy-duty strong metal clips - won't break like the plastic clip.

- Clip's locks for security this allows one to secure one's valuables.

- Stays firmly fixed to the stroller handles.

- Made with the strongest quality materials available

- It won't scratch or damage one's stroller.

- Child friendly

- It takes all the weight out of the heavy bags.

- It comes with a set of two Stroller Hook Clips per pack.



Vanessa Strouse: “These (Stroller Hook Clip Locks) are a lifesaver! They can hold the weight of my heavy diaper bag AND shopping bags. I've recommended them to all of my friends. A must have.”



Breanna Clouse: “Often I want to go to the grocery store, and since I have a new baby, I want to use my stroller instead of putting the infant car seat on a shopping cart (which is bulky and can be dangerous). These clips make it possible for me to hook a reusable grocery bag on and do my shopping easily. Love them.



Monica: “These stroller clips are perfect on our City Select stroller. They are lightweight and not bulky when using the stroller or folding it up. The clips are lightweight and easy to open with a baby in your hand while trying to clip my backpack on the stroller. I highly recommend these clips for anyone needing something durable and strong to hold a bag on their stroller.”



Melanie Medrano: “(The Stroller Hook Clip Locks) work perfectly well with all my shopping bags and handbags. I definitely recommend this product to anyone who needs an extra set of hands!”



Whitney: “Great stroller clips and (they) work great with my stroller. Very durable and attaches well to stroller handle. Thank you very much.”



ASLives: “I am taking an overseas trip with my 3-year-old and needed durable clips (Stroller Hook Clip Locks) to hold everything. It's absolutely perfect.”



For further information about the new Freddie and Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips, visit: http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Hook-Clips-Guaranteed-Replacement/dp/B00CKSU82K/



About Freddie and Sebbie

Freddie and Sebbie is a brand-new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called “Freddie and Sebbie”.



We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for high quality, value for money goods we have found some great products we can share, so we decided to start a business offering them to other parents. We are certain customers are going to love the products, and we all personally use them with our own children.