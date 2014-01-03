Stroller Hooks: A Luxury Product at an Affordable Price

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Freddie & Sebbie, renowned for its high-quality value for money baby products, has now released the newest product line of its ever-growing inventory, the Stroller Hook Clips. These unbreakable luxury stroller hook clips are perfect for hooking on diaper bags.



According to Neil Speight Co-Founder and spokesperson of Freddie & Sebbie, of Las Vegas, Nevada, “These carabiner stroller hook clips lock securely for added security keeping your valuables safe at all times, besides, they are lifetime guaranteed”. The Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips are now offered on Amazon.com.



As what the company’s product spokesperson explained; the Stroller Hook Clips are made out of long lasting material that makes it heavy-duty strong. Aside from that, it is claimed that this won’t scratch any parts of the stroller handlebar.



Listed below are some of the benefits one can have of having Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips:



- Beautifully designed to match all strollers

- Are heavy duty - created from metal clips

- Have clip locks that keep your valuables securely

- Stroller handles were designed to keep it firm.

- It is produced from the high class fabric thus assuring you of getting the high standard materials.



- Won't scratch or damage your stroller

- Rest assured that it is child-friendly.

- Takes all the weight out of your heavy bags

- It has a set of two stroller Hook Clips per package for additional handling for extra use.



The Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Clips come with a lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee. Additionally, it has adjustable straps which are good for all different kinds of stroller models.



You are not only financially secured with the Freddie & Sebbie Stroller Hook Clips for they were made with security in mind. Among the useful features in your bags is that it has a spring-lock that automatically put back into place to keep your bags protected from a theft. "Also by using two clips, this allows for safer cargo distribution to avoid tipping,” said spokesperson, Neil.



Neil added that the products from Freddie & Sebbie are great quality, safe and dependable products that they can offer the best to parents and children who acquire their products.



About Freddie & Sebbie

Freddie & Sebbie is a brand new company about to launch selling high quality, value for money baby products. We are two brothers in our 40's, married (not to each other!) with six children between us, the youngest of which are two baby twins called “Freddie and Sebbie”. Our ideas in starting up business came from our search for top quality products but very affordable ones that we can share to other parents at the same time. We can ensure you that the products you are going to acquire from us are the same products that we use with our very own kids. For further information, visit Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/Stroller-Hook-Clips-Guaranteed-Replacement/dp/B00CKSU82K/



For Media Contact:

Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com/



Social Media Contact:

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