Stroller Hooks: Offers Safe & Secure Solution to Attach Your Diaper Bag

Las Vegas, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- There is a new collection of stroller hook clips which are created from heavy-duty metal and made with a non-slip Velcro strap which enables the stroller hook to connect to any stroller bar - may it be horizontal, diagonal or vertical has been released today, and this is now available on Amazon.com.



“Created to make life a little easier and give one’s shoulders much needed rest, the all new Stroller Hook Clips,” according to [insert your name, title, company], “are designed to take out all the heavy lifting, so parents can keep their hands free and pay full attention to their children.”



Neil Speight Co-Founder of Freddie and Sebbie says about the Stroller Hooks Clips that when these will be hooked on to your bags, the spring-lock hook automatically snaps into place, thus ensuring of security in mind. “What this means is that by keeping your bags safely attached, it becomes an anti-theft device,” says the product representative, who adds that when two clips are used instead of one, they provide for safer and a balance distribution of the load, which keeps things from falling over due uneven load distribution. Some benefits and features of the new child and parent friendly Stroller Hook Clips include:



- It is fully designed so that all strollers would fit

- It has heavy duty strong metal clips so it won’t break easily like the plastic clips

- Clips lock for security this lets you to secure your belongings

- Stays firmly set to the stroller handles

- These Stroller Hook Clips are produced from the strongest and quality materials

- Won't scratch or damage your stroller

- Takes all the weight out of your heavy bags

- Its pack comes with a set of 2 Stroller Clips



The product spokesperson once said “So, being armed with the Stroller Hooks for Diaper Bag Clips, you can be sure that they are designed to remove all the heavy lifting, and thus permit you (parents) to keep your hands free, and thus enables you to pay full attention to their children necessities,”The product’s spokesperson stated that by using these Stroller Hook Clips, you can be assured that these things are made to manage all the heavy lifting and therefore permitting you (parents) to keep your hands free, and thus you will be able to give your full attention on the necessities of your youngsters.



As among the Freddie and Sebbie Kids line of products that are created to the best standards in quality, security and reliability, Neil Speight Co-Founder of Freddie and Sebbie, says they believe in offering the very best to both guardian and child and the new Stroller Hook Clips do just that. You can browse the website for further details regarding the products of Freddie and Sebbie which is the new Stroller Hook Clips. To know more information and details regarding these new Stroller Hook Clips, you may check out the following web page link:



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