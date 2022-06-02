Strong Commodities Exports Support 858,000 US Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2022 -- A report published in April of this year by the U.S.-China Business Council indicates that all 50 US states exported goods to China last year - and that these exports supported 858,000 US jobs. In fact, exports from America to China spiked last year, increasing by 21% which meant they reached a record high of $149 billion. Many of the rural states in the US were the ones that benefitted the most, especially in terms of commodities. Here, Chinese companies bought a wide range of goods, from soybeans to corn and pork. Many other sectors also benefited from the strong exports performance, including technology and pharmaceuticals. Strong goods exports were responsible for a significant level of job creation and were welcomed by many industries. However, ongoing issues with the travel and service industries meant that the export of services was not as successful. While the future of the relationship between the USA and China may not be clear, the export numbers for the past year have obviously had a big impact in the present in terms of supporting profitability and competitiveness among US businesses.



The figures from the U.S.-China Business Council report are a great sign for the US business community, especially with respect to job creation. Selby Jennings is a leading specialist recruiter in the US, focused on banking and financial services, including vital areas such commodities jobs USA. The firm was established in 2004 and has developed a global practice that includes expertise in many different fields, from commodities jobs USA to other specialist and broad areas, including financial technology, legal and compliance and private wealth management. The team at Selby Jennings has extensive resources to work with, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and a broad network of contacts with hiring managers across the globe. Over the years the team has worked with many different types of enterprises, from innovative start-ups to global conglomerates. A combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be created for every hiring need.



The market for commodities jobs USA is nationwide and that's why Selby Jennings has developed an extensive reach when it comes to recruitment. That includes most major cities, such as Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco. The US team is also part of a worldwide workforce of more than 1,000 and Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Being able to offer this combination of national and international perspective and connections is vital in a global industry like banking and financial services recruitment. Also important is the way that the firm nurtures its own internal talent to ensure a responsive, expert and agile team. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As well as commodities jobs USA there are many different roles available via the firm today, such as Head of Risk Model Validation, Team Lead [Credit Risk] and Analyst.



Kareem Bakr, Managing Director of Selby Jennings, comments on the high demand for financial services talent. He shares that, "Financial services organizations and professionals will play a critical role in driving economic growth in 2022. The talent market is more competitive than ever before, and firms are facing high levels of competition to secure the best talent." He adds, "Traditional hubs such as New York, Chicago, and Boston continuing to grow, while some cities such as Charlotte, Dallas, and Los Angeles are emerging as hotspots for financial services talent."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings was founded in 2004 and provides both local and international connections and perspective with respect to financial services roles. The firm is a specialist leading recruiter with a wealth of experience and the resources and expertise to ensure peace of mind for both clients and candidates.