Strong Growth in Agricultural Robots Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/19/2021 -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the agricultural robots market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2020 to USD 20.3 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 34.5% from 2020 to 2025. Reducing number of labor, growing population, and increasing requirement for high productivity from the existing farm areas are factors fueling the growth of the agricultural robots market. The maturity of existing agricultural technologies and the introduction of new agricultural technologies are expected to act as opportunities for the market in the long term. The objective of the report is to define, describe, and forecast the agricultural robots market based on type, offering, farming environment, farm produce, application, and region.



Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=173601759



The UAVs or drones segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the agricultural robots market in 2020.



The UAVs or drones segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the agricultural robots market in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the fact that UAVs or drones are inexpensive agricultural robots, which can be used in farms of different sizes, especially in fields smaller than 50 hectares. Their affordability has led farmers to adopt UAVs or drones for modern farming. UAVs or drones are used for soil and crop field analysis and livestock management for the past several years. Their robust models are continuously being introduced in the market for pesticide spraying (such as the AGRAS T16 drone from DJI). The wide range of applications of UAVs or drones has led to their increased adoption by farmers and commercial growers.



Based on offering, the services segment of the agricultural robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The services segment of the agricultural robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2024. The high costs of agricultural equipment such as driverless tractors, fruit harvesters, and weeding robots have pushed companies to adopt a leasing model (such as Naïo Technologies) to enable farmers to field test robotic equipment to decide if they are a right fit to cater to their requirements. Service offerings such as return on investment (ROI) calculations and initial setup advice are also expected to be an important factor in the penetration of agricultural robots worldwide, especially with the introduction of new agricultural robots and other equipment.



The outdoor farming segment to hold a larger share of the market as compared to the indoor farming segment during the forecast period.



The variety and the number of farm equipment used in outdoor farming are more than that of indoor farming. UAVs or drones and autonomous tractors equipped with GPS are used for outdoor farming. Indoor robots such as milking robots, plant handling robots, and fruit harvesting robots make up for a smaller share of the market as compared to outdoor robots as a large portion of farming is still conducted outdoors. Thus, most of the agricultural robots being developed are meant for outdoor agricultural use.



The field crops segment of the agricultural robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



The field crops segment of the agricultural robots market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The penetration of auto-steering systems and autonomous robots is expected to contribute toward the growth of this segment of the market. Most of the drone surveying applications are focused on corn and sugarcane fields that make for a significant portion of agricultural produce globally. Automated harvesters are mostly used in field crops.



The Americas is projected to account for the largest share of the agriculture robots market during the forecast period.



The Americas is projected to account for the largest share of the agriculture robots market during the forecast period owing to the increasing penetration of automated farm equipment and associated software in the region. The number of farmers opting for automation of agricultural activities is continuously increasing in the Americas with growing immigration scrutiny and shortage of labor. Robotic harvesting vehicles are being tested in Florida and California to harvest apples, strawberries, grapes, and other crops to automate labor-intensive tasks. Many large farming companies are now strategic investors for robotic startup companies such as Harvest CROO. Countries such as Canada and Mexico are also expected to exhibit a positive inclination toward the adoption of agricultural robots.