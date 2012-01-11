Strong Litigators, Compassion and a Desire to Win Fuels Flaherty Fardo, LLC

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2012 -- For the Pittsburgh injury lawyers of Flaherty Fardo, LLC, backing their strong litigators with open client communication, impeccable research and an excellent support staff is the key to their numerous recoveries for injured clients. The Pennsylvania firm focuses on personal injury and medical malpractice negligence cases.



Behind every personal injury case such as wrongful death, serious injury car accidents or medical malpractice, there are individuals and families whose lives are changed forever. The Pittsburgh injury lawyers of Flaherty Fardo, LLC understand that while each personal injury case is unique, they all require a combination of strong litigation, impeccable research, a knowledgeable support staff and lawyers that listen with compassion. “Every client needs justice and closure, but they are also often in dire need of financial compensation to help put their lives back together,” said founding partner Shawn T. Flaherty, Esq. Our strong litigation experience, expertise and support staff can only end in client victory when we start with open communication and a compassionate ear.”



The Pittsburgh injury lawyers have a distinct advantage in litigating medical malpractice cases involving plastic surgery or cosmetic surgery via their unique lawyer/doctor team of siblings Noah Paul Fardo, Esq. and Dean J. Fardo, M.D. “The presence of a premiere and renowned Board Certified Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Dean Fardo, on retainer is an extraordinary advantage in being able to immediately review and evaluate plastic surgery cases,” said managing partner Noah Paul Fardo, Esq.



“By listening to clients, working collectively to form a basis of litigation and always being prepared to go to trial, we can always operate from a position of strength to obtain the best outcomes for our clients,” said Fardo.



The Pittsburgh injury lawyers utilize state-of-the-art computer technology to access and track the latest decisions, relevant property information, defendant assets and pending lawsuits as well as conduct research. “While having effective tools and highly experienced lawyers and staff are important assets, it is our dedication to listening to our clients and desire to win that propels our success,” said Flaherty. For more information, please visit http://pghfirm.com



About Flaherty Fardo, LLC

Flaherty Fardo, LLC are Pennsylvania trial attorneys who have provided legal services to numerous clients throughout Western Pennsylvania, including Allegheny County, Beaver County, Westmoreland County, Washington County and Butler County. The Pittsburgh law firm focuses on personal injury, medical negligence, civil and business trial litigation, and Allegheny County property tax appeals. The firm has successfully represented thousands of clients including individuals, families businesses and corporations since 1997.