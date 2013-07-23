Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Strong Nuclear Power Demand to Drive the Uranium Market market report to its offering

Strong Nuclear Power Demand to Drive the Uranium Market



Summary



The growing number of nuclear installations is generating huge demand for uranium. Despite anti nuclear concerns, many countries are focusing on increasing the nuclear share in their energy mix due to increasing greenhouse gas emissions, growing power demand, and the volatility of fossil fuel prices. This growth will generate huge demand for uranium and cause a supply deficit, thus triggering an increase in spot prices for uranium and ultimately the development of new mines among uranium producers.



Scope



- Identifies the key drivers for uranium market

- Focuses on global nuclear power development

- Identifies key countries with most uranium demand



Reasons to buy



- Understand the uranium market dynamics

- Gain knowledge about nuclear new build market

- Facilitate decision-making based on upcoming nuclear market developments



