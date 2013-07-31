Strong Traded Stocks of Gold: Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC), Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY), Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO), IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG)



Kinross Gold Corporation (USA) (NYSE:KGC) opened its shares at the price of $5.36 for the day. Its closing price was $5.26 after losing -1.87% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.79 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 11.59 million shares. The beta of KGC stands at0.67.



Kinross Gold Corporation (Kinross) is engaged in gold mining and related activities, including exploration and acquisition of gold-bearing properties.



Yamana Gold Inc. (USA)(NYSE:AUY) percentage change plunged -0.56% to close at $10.59 with the total traded volume of 5.77 million shares, less than average volume of 7.87 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.55- $20.59, while its day lowest price was $10.52 and it hit its day highest price at $10.85.



Yamana Gold Inc. (Yamana) is a gold producer, engaged in gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Mexico and Colombia.



Eldorado Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE:EGO) ended its day with the loss of -2.68% and closed at the price of $8.00 after opening at $8.20. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 5.22 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.64 million shares.



Eldorado Gold Corporation (Eldorado) is a gold exploration, development, mining and production company. The Company owns and operates mines worldwide.



IAMGOLD Corp (USA)(NYSE:IAG) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 4.73 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.98 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $5.28 for the day and its closing price was $5.26 after losing -0.19% for the day.



IAMGOLD Corporation (IAMGOLD) is a mining company. IAMGOLD‘s interests include five operating gold mines, a niobium mine, a diamond royalty, and exploration and development projects located in Africa and the Americas.



