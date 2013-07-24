Strong Traded Stocks of REIT - Diversified: Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM), Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC), Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT), MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) opened its shares at the price of $3.03 for the day. Its closing price was $3.07 after gaining +0.99% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 5.88 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 8.47 million shares.



Chimera Investment Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes.



Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) percentage change surged +0.62% to close at $9.72 with the total traded volume of 5.17 million shares, more than average volume of 3.08 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $8.79 - $23.06, while its day lowest price was $9.54 and it hit its day highest price at $9.77.



Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s operations are carried out through Spirit Realty, L.P. (the Operating Partnership).



Newcastle Investment Corp. (NYSE:NCT) ended its day with the loss of -0.17% and closed at the price of $5.89 after opening at $5.96. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 4.26 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 6.58 million shares.



Newcastle Investment Corp. (Newcastle) is a real estate investment and finance company. Newcastle invests in, and actively manages, a portfolio of, real estate securities, loans, excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) and other real estate related assets.



MFA Financial, Inc.(NYSE:MFA) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 2.21 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 3.64 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $8.02 for the day and its closing price was $8.08 after gaining +0.75% for the day.



MFA Financial, Inc., is engaged in the business of investing, on a leveraged basis, in residential Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and Non-Agency MBS.



