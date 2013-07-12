Stronger Evidence That Plyometrics Is the Way to Go

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- A new study followed eighteen competitive distance runners during a six week plyometrics program, in addition to normal training routines. 18 other runners in similar physically shape, stuck to normal routines during the six weeks.



Before and after the trial period, both groups of runners went through a series of tests. At the end of the six weeks, the group who did plyometrics as well as normal training, improved short and long distance times, while the other group did not improve.



Experts agree that when done properly, plyometrics can help lower the risk of injury for athletes.



