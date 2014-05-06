StrongerRx, High-Performance-Apparel Retailer, Launches Robust New Website

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2014 -- Getting clothing and accessories for a tough workout is easier than ever, with the launch of online retailer StrongerRx’s new website.



The high-performance-apparel retailer’s website, StrongerRx.com, has a cleaner, bolder look and a more intuitive user interface. It’s now accessible on smartphone, tablet and desktop.



Shopping is fast and fun on StrongerRx.com, which sells high-performance tees, tanks, shorts, gloves and other gear that stands up to the most extreme workout of the day. Fans of CrossFit are among the athletes who click on StrongerRx.com for a wide selection of top-quality apparel and gear.



The new site has a bold, powerful look to match the strong, assertive attitude of StrongerRx itself. It’s clean and uncluttered, because users are visiting the site for one reason: to shop. They’re presented with screen-filling images of the merchandise; with one click, they can go to the product information page, which includes customer reviews. Navigation is easy, offering simple product categories: Men, Women, Gloves, Accessories and Shorts. Product pages show the many vibrant colors that products are available in.



Mobile optimization makes the site accessible just about anywhere, so customers can keep up with the latest offerings on the go. The simplicity of the mobile interface enables the site to load as quickly on phone or tablet as it does on a desktop computer, and pages scroll easily.



“We’re excited to have this new stage on which to present our line of performance gear and apparel for serious athletes,” said Omar Cordero, CEO. “The new site shows our merchandise to its best effect, and puts it in position to help our customers achieve their peak performance and look great as they do it.”



About StrongerRx

Based in Miami, Florida, StrongerRx provides high-performance sports apparel and accessories for the serious or extreme athlete. Products are intended to deliver superior performance for its customers and provide a sustainable source to assist communities in achieving a positive sports environment in all walks of life. StrongerRx focuses on sport-tuned designs and continued research to achieve the latest innovation in sportswear. Men and women who want to order any of its products should visit www.strongerrx.com



Media Contact:

Omar Cordero

info@strongerrx.com

Address: 801 Brickell Bay Drive (Suite:1666) Miami FL, 33131

Phone: 305-809-0285