Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2022 -- An investigation was announced for current long-term investors in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: SDIG stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: SDIG stocks, concerns whether certain Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted to state that contracted suppliers, including MinerVa, were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines, that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders, that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected, that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.