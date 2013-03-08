Stroupe Inducted Into Brown & Bigelow Hall of Fame

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Gus Stroupe, a longtime marketing expert with Brown & Bigelow, was recently inducted into the company's Hall of Fame.



The announcement and award was presented at the 1013 National Sales Meeting Awards Banquet, held on board the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Monarch of the Seas.



“Gus Stroupe exemplifies the highest standards of professionalism in promotional marketing. We are proud to induct him into the Brown and Bigelow Hall Of Fame” said Bill Smith Jr., executive vice president of St. Paul MN-based Brown and Bigelow said of Stroupes induction into the Hall Of Fame.



Brown & Bigelow inducts career sales professionals into its Hall of Fame who have achieved long-term success in sales and professionalism with the highest ethical standards. Stroupe was recognized for demonstrating personal and professional attributes that exemplify the Brown & Bigelows Hall of Fame during the past 17 years, including a commitment to serving his clients, educating his colleagues and continuing his professional growth.



“Gus is exactly the kind of person clients want to service their account. He is also the kind of person B&B wants to work with to meet the demands and goals of Gus clients. He serves as an ideal bridge between our creative and distribution departments and the customer” Mr. Smith said.



For his part, Mr. Stroupe said he was both honored and humbled by the award.



“Really, I cannot take the credit for this. The credit has to go to the people I work with on both sides. My customers are the best in the world. The trust they have placed in me is incredible” he said. “At the same time, the people in creative services and distribution are just awesome. They make me look good every time a delivery is made.”



Brown & Bigelow is a national promotional products distributor founded in 1896. We sell promotional products through a network of 250 employee sales executives located throughout the country who are supported by 18 full service offices.



For more information call 972-492-2581 or visit http://www.brownandbigelow.com/



William D Smith Jr

651-293-7590

wdsjr@brownandbigelow.com

http://www.brownandbigelow.com/