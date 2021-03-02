New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/02/2021 -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from the aerospace industry and stringent government regulations



Market Size – USD 1.92 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 5.6%, Market Trends-Emergence of countless new opportunities for light weight composite materials



The Structural Core Materials Market is expected to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Structural core materials are utilized in composites, primarily to improve their physical properties. The market increase is spurred by rising product demand from the automobile and aerospace applications. Moreover, with increasing international trade, the marine sector has seen steady growth in recent times, which, in turn, is predicted to have a positive impact on the global structural core materials market. The increasing demand for lightweight materials in automobiles, aircraft, and marine vessels due to their high fuel efficiency is anticipated to be a significant factor in driving market growth.



The Global Structural Core Materials Market Report 2027 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Structural Core Materials market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Plascore, Diab Group, Gurit Holding, Evonik Industries, Schweiter Technologies, Hexcel Corporation, Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Co. Ltd., Armacell International, The Gill Corporation, BASF, and Verdane, among others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



- The Structural Core Materials Market is estimated to reach USD 2.98 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

- The CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer) material type segment accounts for the largest share of 31.2% of the market in 2018. CFRP is a fiber-reinforced composite element that uses carbon fiber as the principal structural element. These materials are frequently replacing metals in several automotive applications, substantially to decrease fuel consumption.

- The Honeycomb product segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 5.6% during the forecast period.

- Honeycombs are used mainly in lightweight construction, most prominently in applications such as aerospace, owing to features such as high stiffness and exceptional strength.

- The wind energy end user segment is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

- Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region and is forecasted to witness the highest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for high-performance materials from the aerospace and wind energy industries and developing expansion and other developmental approaches that are being initiated in the region are the factors influencing the growth of the structural core materials market in APAC.



The research report on the global Structural Core Materials market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Structural Core Materials market is split into:



Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



CFRP (Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer)

GFRP (Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer)

NFRP (Natural Fiber Reinforced Polymer)

Others



Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Honeycomb

Foam

Balsa



End Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Aerospace

Automotive

Wind energy

Marine

Others



Table of Content-



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Structural Core Materials Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Structural Core Materials Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising demand from the wind energy industry

4.2.2.2. Growing use of composites in the aerospace industry

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Expensive raw material

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis



Continue…..



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



