The rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, regulatory approvals for new and advanced structural heart devices, favorable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures & devices, and increasing awareness about structural heart diseases are the major factors driving the growth of the structural heart devices market. However, low affordability and inaccessibility of cardiac surgeries in developing countries are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years. In addition, a dearth of skilled personnel may affect overall procedural volumes and serve to slow the pace of market growth during the forecast period.



The heart valve devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2018



On the basis of products, the Structural Heart Devices Market is segmented into heart valve devices, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, other devices, and accessories. The heart valve devices segment is further subdivided into transcatheter heart valves and surgical heart valves. The heart valve devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The growing number of transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedures performed across the globe, the efficacy and durability of these products, and the growing number of regulatory approvals for heart valve devices are some of the key factors supporting the growth of this product segment.



By procedure, the replacement procedures segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2018



On the basis of procedure, the market has been broadly segmented into replacement procedures and repair procedures. The replacement procedures segment is further segmented into TAVR (transcatheter aortic valve replacement) procedures and SAVR (surgical aortic valve replacement) procedures, while the repair procedures segment is subdivided into closure procedures, annuloplasty, valvuloplasty, and TMVR procedures. The replacement procedures segment is expected to account for the largest share of the Structural Heart Devices Market in 2018. This can be attributed to the long-term durability of these procedures and the widespread preference for transcatheter replacement.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the Structural Heart Devices Market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, favorable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures and devices, technological advancements, and development of innovative devices.



The major players operating in the structural heart devices market are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and LivaNova plc (UK) are the key players in the Structural Heart Devices Market. The other players in this market are CryoLife, Inc. (US), Micro Interventional Devices, Inc. (US), Braile Biomédica (Brazil), Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China), and TTK Healthcare Limited (India).



