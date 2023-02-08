Structural Heart Imaging Market Is Estimated to Reach at a CAGR 12.4% During the Forecast Period (2023-2030)

Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2023 -- Structural Heart Imaging Market is a rapidly growing industry in the medical field that involves the use of imaging techniques to diagnose and treat structural heart diseases. Structural heart diseases refer to the problems with the anatomy or structure of the heart that affect its normal functioning, including heart valve problems, septal defects, and aneurysms.



Structural Heart Imaging Market provides a comprehensive range of diagnostic services that includes transesophageal echocardiography, cardiac computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and others. These imaging techniques are used to identify, diagnose and evaluate the severity of structural heart diseases.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/structural-heart-imaging-market



Segment Analysis:



By Imaging Modality



- Echocardiogram

- Angiogram

- CT

- MRI



By Procedure Type



- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

- Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR)

- Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement (SAVR)

- Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC)

- Annuloplasty

- Valvuloplasty



By Application



- Diagnosis

- Surgery



By End user



- Hospitals

- Specialty Clinics

- Cardiac Centers

- Diagnostic Centers

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers



One of the major drivers for the growth of the Structural Heart Imaging Market is the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. Cardiovascular diseases have become a major global health concern, with an estimated 17.9 million deaths per year, accounting for 31% of all deaths globally. The growing aging population, along with lifestyle-related risk factors such as obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and unhealthy diets, are contributing to the rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases, further driving the growth of the Structural Heart Imaging Market.



Advances in imaging technologies have enabled the development of more accurate and non-invasive diagnostic tools, reducing the need for invasive procedures and making diagnosis and treatment of structural heart diseases easier and less risky. The introduction of minimally invasive techniques, such as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), has revolutionized the treatment of structural heart diseases, making the procedure less invasive, faster and more efficient.



However, the high cost of structural heart imaging procedures, along with the shortage of skilled personnel, remains a major challenge for the growth of the Structural Heart Imaging Market. Additionally, the lack of reimbursement policies in some countries is also a significant hindrance to the growth of the market.



In conclusion, the Structural Heart Imaging Market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the advancements in imaging technologies. The industry is poised to benefit from the increasing demand for non-invasive diagnostic tools, along with the development of minimally invasive treatment procedures.



Regional Analysis:



In 2020, North America accounted for the highest revenue share. The increasing prevalence of Congenital heart defects, increasing demand for technologically improved technologies for the treatment of Structural Heart Disease, increased lifestyle change adoption, increased structural disease awareness, more preventative care, favorable government policies, clinical trials, and product launches by the key players in the region are some of the factors due to which the market is expected to boost in the forecast period.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/structural-heart-imaging-market



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.