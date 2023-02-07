Structural Heart Imaging Market Is Estimated to Reach at High CAGR of 12.4% by 2023-2030

Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- Overview:



Structural Heart Imaging (SHI) is a subspecialty of cardiology that focuses on valvular and non-valvular heart disease. SHI is an imaging technology used to examine the heart at the molecular level. This technology employs high-resolution cameras to generate different pictures of the heart's inner components, assisting in the correct diagnosis of the patient's condition. The two most often utilised imaging modalities that closely analyse the heart anatomy to identify constriction or blockage of blood arteries are echocardiogram and angiography (MRI, CT, etc.). An echocardiography can aid your doctor in the diagnosis of heart issues. An echocardiography, which uses sound waves to create pictures of the heart, assists in the diagnosis of heart disease.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Structural Heart Market" is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:

-An increase in the prevalence of structural heart disease is likely to drive market growth.

One of the key reasons projected to propel global market revenue growth during the forecast period is the growing global burden of structural heart disease. The rising prevalence of stroke, ischemic heart disease, chest discomfort, hypertension, and coronary artery disease has increased demand for structural heart imaging methods. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of cardiac disorders such as heart valve disease, cardiomyopathy, mitral valve regurgitation, and left ventricular hypertrophy globally is raising the need for treatment, which is likely to drive market growth.



Restraints:



Various risks associated with Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) operations are projected to significantly impede market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunities/Challenges:



Furthermore, the increased adoption of current sophisticated technology will create further chances for the structural heart imaging (SHI) industry to develop in the approaching years. However, poor reimbursement regulations may provide further challenges to the structural heart imaging (SHI) market's growth in the near future.



Segmentation Analysis:



The global Structural Heart Imaging Market is segmented based on Imaging Modality, Procedure Type, Application, End User and, Region



By Imaging Modality:

- Echocardiogram

- Angiogram

o CT

o MRI



By Procedure Type:

- Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement(TAVR)

- Surgical Aortic Valve Replacement(SAVR)

- Transcatheter Mitral

- Valve Repair

- Left Atrial Appendage Closure

- Annuloplasty

- Valvuloplasty

- Others



By Application:

- Diagnosis

- Surgery



By End User:

- Hospitals

- Specialty Clinics

- Cardiac Centers

- Diagnostic Centers

- Ambulatory Surgical Centers

- Others



By Region:

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East and Africa



Based on Imaging Modality:



The worldwide structural heart imaging market is divided into two segments based on imaging modality: echocardiography and angiography. The Echocardiogram segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of structural and congenital heart diseases, increased demand for effective imaging and diagnosis of these diseases, and technological advancements in echocardiography procedures. The increasing use of echocardiograms in intraprocedural monitoring and postoperative follow-up, as well as benefits such as high-quality pictures and real-time monitoring, are likely to drive growth in this market.



Competitive Analysis:



Prominent companies in the Structural Heart Imaging Market include

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Circle Cardiovascular Imaging Inc

- Absolute Medical Services, Inc

- Pie Medical Imaging B.V

- Siemans Healthineers GmbH

- Cardinal Health Inc

- Koninklijke Philips NV

- GE HealthCare

- Neusoft Medical Systems

- Shimadzu Corporation



Regional Analysis:



With the biggest revenue share, North America emerged as the top regional market. The North America market is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rising burden of structural and congenital heart diseases, rising demand for cutting-edge diagnostic solutions for these conditions, increasing cardiac health awareness programmes organised by healthcare organisations such as the WHO, and an increase in government initiatives to improve healthcare accessibility across the region.



Key Developments:



- NuVera Medical, Inc. announced positive results from its non-randomized, single-center First-In-Human (FIH) study that investigated the feasibility of the NuVision ICE Catheter in visualising anatomical structures of patients undergoing structural heart procedures such as mitral or tricuspid valve repairs or LAAC in October 2020. With improved 4D ICE imaging, the business hopes to improve the effectiveness of transcatheter cardiac treatments.



- Abbott will release a minimally invasive device for heart valve replacement that can be used to treat mitral regurgitation in November 2020. The device is seen as a potentially life-saving therapy option for those suffering from mitral regurgitation as a result of heart failure.



