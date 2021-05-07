Structural Insulated Panels Market Growth, Challenges, Opportunities and Emerging Trends 2020-2028

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2021 -- The global structural insulated panels market size is expected to reach USD 611.8 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research.



North America accounted for largest revenue share contribution to the global structural insulated panels market in 2020. Presence of major players in the region such as PFB corporation, Owens Corning, Premier SIPs, Enercept, Inc., Foard Panel Inc., and Extreme Panel Technologies is expected to boost growth of the structural insulated panels market during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include Kingspan Group, PFB Corporation, Owens Corning, Premier SIPS: Structural Insulated Panels, Enercept, Inc., Extreme Panel Technologies, T.Clear Corporation, ALUBEL SPA, Foard Panel, and Acme Panel.



Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; MEA



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wall

Floor

Roof



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel

Glass Wool Panel

Polyurethane

XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) Foam



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-residential



Important Points Mentioned in the Structural Insulated Panels Market Study

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



