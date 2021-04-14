Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2021 -- The global structural insulated panels market size is expected to reach USD 611.8 Million in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady growth of the market can be attributed to rising need for more cost-effective and energy-efficient building solutions with improved thermal performance and structural efficiency. The construction industry is increasingly utilizing structural insulated panels as these panels offer a variety of benefits over conventional stick frame construction materials.



The section on the competitive landscape offers valuable and actionable insights related to the business sphere of the Structural Insulated Panels market, covering extensive profiling of the key market players. The report offers information about market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, product launches and brand promotions, among others. The report also discusses the initiatives taken by the key companies to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key players in the market include Kingspan Group, PFB Corporation, Owens Corning, Premier SIPS: Structural Insulated Panels, Enercept, Inc., Extreme Panel Technologies, T.Clear Corporation, ALUBEL SPA, Foard Panel, and Acme Panel.



Market Overview:



The report bifurcates the Structural Insulated Panels market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.



Emergen Research has segmented the global structural insulated panels market on the basis of application, product, end-use, and region:



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Wall

Floor

Roof



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel

Glass Wool Panel

Polyurethane

XPS (Extruded Polystyrene) Foam



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Residential

Non-residential



Key Objectives of the Global Structural Insulated Panels Market Report:



An all-inclusive analysis and forecast estimation of the market have been included in this report.



The report offers valuable insights into the major drivers, limitations, opportunities, and challenges faced by the global Structural Insulated Panels market and its leading players.



The report sheds light on the prominent market contenders, as well as their business strategies and long-term expansion plans.



Regional Landscape section of the Structural Insulated Panels report offers deeper insights into the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, production and consumption patterns, supply and demand dynamics, import/export, and presence of major players in each region.



The various regions analyzed in the report include:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Report Highlights:



Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Structural Insulated Panels business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.



The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).



The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.



The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Structural Insulated Panels Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Structural Insulated Panels Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Growing trend of green buildings



4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for structural insulated panels in construction industry



4.2.2.3. Growing cold storage application



4.2.2.4. Rising need for energy conservation



4.2.2.5. Stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse emissions



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Fluctuating raw material prices



4.2.3.2. Lack of awareness regarding the product benefits



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Structural Insulated Panels Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million)



5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2021 & 2028



5.1.1. Wall



5.1.2. Floor



5.1.3. Roof



Continued…!



