Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices.



Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels.



Some Key Findings in the Report:



In June 2020, Siemen announced its expansion of cost-effective open rack and cable management solutions with the introduction of new Value Vertical Cable Manager (VVCM) system.

Product segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of structured cabling in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, governmental organization, and others

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in network infrastructure and various government initiatives for promoting digitization in countries in the region.

Key players operating in the market are Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.



Structured Cabling Market Segmentation:



For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:



Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Product

Cables

Patch Panels & Cross Connects

Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

Communication Outlets

Racks & Cabinets

Software



Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Category 6

Category 5E

Category 6A

Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others



Regional Segmentation:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Global Structured Cabling Market Report – Key Takeaways:



The latest research report analyzes the changing competitive scenario.

The report carries an unbiased perspective towards the global market performance.

The study presents an eight-year assessment of the global market and its principal product segments.

Market dynamics, such as drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats, have been discussed in the report in detail.

The analytical data and strategic planning methodologies are expected to aid businesses in decision-making

The report serves as an exhaustive regional analysis of the global Structured Cabling market, systematically presenting the business profiles of various stakeholders.

Furthermore, the report provides valuable data about the critical factors influencing market progress.



Table of Content



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Global Structured Cabling Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Structured Cabling Market Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growing adoption of modular data centers.

4.2.2.2. Increasing demand for high-speed network connection.

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High price of fiber optic cables

4.2.3.2. Availability of wireless communication system

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Structured Cabling Market Solution Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

5.1. Solution Dynamics & Market Share, 2018 & 2028

5.1.1. Service

5.1.2. Product

5.1.3. Software



CONTINUED..!!



