Structured Finance Market to Enjoy 'Explosive Growth' by 2025 : Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs

Key Players in This Report Include,

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (United States),Barclays (United Kingdom),Citigroup (United States),Credit Suisse (Switzerland),Deutsche Bank (Germany),Goldman Sachs (United States),HSBC (United Kingdom),JP Morgan Chase (United States),Morgan Stanley (United States),UBS (Switzerland)



Brief Summary of Structured Finance:

Structured finance is a strategy that manages leverage and risks. Structured finance strategy is based on single security, basket of securities, options, indices, debt issuance, and others. It is available to the organizations which require complex financing needs and cannot be solved with conventional financing. Structured finance is required for major capital investments into businesses. These are non-transferable as they cannot be shifted between debts. In addition, it is used by governments, and financial intermediaries, for expansion of businesses, develop financial markets, and design new funding instruments.



Market Trends:

Structuring CLOs with Irish Issuers



Market Drivers:

Third Party due Diligence Services

Increasing Usage by Large Enterprises are fueling the market growth



Market Restraints:

Availability of Other Financial Products



The Global Structured Finance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Derivatives., Securitized and collateralized debt instruments., Syndicated loans., (CMOs) Collateralized mortgage obligation., (CBOs) Collateralized bond obligations., (CDOs) Collateralized debt obligations., (CDSs) Credit Default Swaps and., Hybrid securities), End users (Governments, Financial intermediaries), Organization size (SMEs, Large enterprise)



Regions Covered in the Structured Finance Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



