Innovative Tools Promote Learning in Non-Traditional Settings

Lake Forest, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2012 -- Wieser Educational, a leader in innovative educational materials for struggling learners, recently introduced the now!Board, a set of portable tools that transforms any flat surface into an interactive whiteboard. Educators agree that it is essential that all students – particularly those who may be struggling – have methods to interact and collaborate in a group setting. Tools like the now!Board allow users to expand the capabilities of computers and projectors to easily accomplish this.



Chris Wieser, marketing director at Wieser Educational, explained how the now!Board helps promote learning in any environment. “The now!Board is an exceptional learning tool because it can be used virtually anywhere, and can easily enhance group learning by enabling collaboration and interactivity almost anywhere.” He added, “Many of our customers appreciate that the now!Board works with your existing projector and computer allowing you to control your computer from the front of the room while simultaneously capturing notes.”



In addition to the now!Board, Wieser Educational also offers a range of educational materials including textbooks and workbooks.



About Wieser Educational

Founded in 1978 and based in Lake Forest, Cal., Wieser Educational is a family owned business dedicated to providing high-quality instructional materials to support struggling learners from fourth grade through adult ages. The company offers many materials through its website that are particularly appropriate for use in Special Education, ESL/ELL and At-Risk Youth Programs, as well as in Adult Basic Education. More information is available at www.wiesereducational.com.