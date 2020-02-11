Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/11/2020 -- A strut is an important mechanical component of products generally used in aeronautical, architectural, engineering, and anatomy applications. It generally works by resisting longitudinal compression and in tension.

A strut system is used to brace, support, mount, and connect lightweight structural loads in construction applications. These systems are also employed in electric and data wires, pipes, and mechanical systems such as air-conditioning systems and ventilation systems.

Strut systems can be designed with simple beams, fixed beams, cantilever beams, continuous beams, and deflection beams.



Strut systems are completely reusable and adjustable, with a complete line of channels, accessories, and fittings for use in applications such as drilling and welding.

Struts are manufactured from fiberglass, which is a highly corrosion-resistant material. It is known for its rigidity, light weight, and strength.



EATON Corporation Inc.



Incorporated in 1911, Eaton is a U.S.-based multinational conglomerate and a power management company with around 99,000 employees. The company operates its business through two key segments: industrial and electrical. The industrial segment comprises hydraulics group, aerospace group, and vehicle group. The electrical segment of the company comprises Electrical Americas and Rest of World sub-segments, which include customers from institutional, industrial, government, information technology, commercial, utilities, residential, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) sectors. Eaton's operational headquarters is in Beachwood, Ohio (the U.S.). The company operates in nearly 175 countries.



Hilti Corporation



Founded in 1941, Hilti Corporation is a manufacturing company based in Liechtenstein, with approximately 29,000 employees across the world. The company develops, produces, and manufactures a wide variety of products for use in industries such as energy, manufacturing, construction, and building maintenance. Furthermore, the company is focused of installation systems, anchoring systems, measuring and detection tools, power tools, and fire protection systems.



Some of the key players operating in the global strut systems market are



EATON Corporation Inc.

Cooper Industries

Aetna Plastics Corp.

Enduro Pipeline Services, Inc.

Unistrut Corporation

Atlas Supply Co.

Hilti Corporation ERICO Products, Inc.

Carpenter & Paterson, Inc.

Gregory Industries Inc.,

Guenther Supply, Inc.