Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Stryker officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



On April 6, 2022, Spruce Point Capital Management, LLC published a short-seller report on Stryker Corporation. In the report, Spruce Point states, "Finds Evidence That Stryker Has Failed to Disclose Inventory Accounting Challenges and Made Various Changes to Accounting Policies Designed to Flatter Its Performance, Using Greater Non-GAAP Adjustments to Portray Margin Stability and Earnings Growth", and "Calls on Harvard Business School Dean and Stryker Audit Committee Member Srikant Datar to Evaluate Our Report with Independent Forensic Investigators."



Shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE: SYK) declined from $274.13 per share on March 29, 2022, to as low as $218.72 per share on June 09, 2022.



