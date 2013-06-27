Fast Market Research recommends "Stryker Corporation (SYK) - Product Pipeline Analysis, 2013 Update" from GlobalData, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Stryker Corporation (Stryker) is one of the leading manufacturers of medical equipment. It offers reconstructive, medical and surgical, and neurotechnology and spine products. Its major products include implants; surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems; endoscopic and communications systems; patient handling and emergency medical equipment; neurosurgical, neurovascular and spinal devices; and medical devices used in a variety of medical specialties. Stryker sells its products across the US, Europe, Japan, Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It sells its products through its subsidiaries and branches, besides third-party dealers and distributors. Stryker is headquartered in Michigan, the US.
The company's strategy is to gain a strong foothold in the healthcare arena and expand its operations in a highly innovative, high-growth space, which would enable it to become a market leader in the neurovascular area. In line with this strategy, the company purchased Boston Scientific's Neurovascular business in early 2011.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the Stryker Corporation portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
