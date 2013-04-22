Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center Launches Website Concerning Products

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- According to recent statistics, the number of hip replacement surgeries in the United States has more than doubled during the last decade and is expected to continue along this trend throughout the coming decade. Having been at the forefront of the medical innovations industry since 1941, the Stryker company is responsible for the engineering behind a vast majority of the artificial hip replacements being provided to patients who are undergoing this type of surgery. Despite the numerous successful varieties of replacement joints being implanted, 3 of Stryker's metal on metal hip replacement models have been found to be faulty. Upon discovering this fallibility, Stryker initiated a voluntary recall of the models in question, including the Trident and, more recently, the Rejuvenate and ABG II hip replacements. In an attempt to ease the confusion among patients who may have received the malfunctioning units, the Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center has launched a website providing vital answers and counsel regarding these products and the necessary steps to resolve this matter.



Myles Burnes of the Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center explained, "Studies suggest 2 main factors, lack of proper testing and excessive moving parts, lead to the failure of these hip replacement models. Due to similarities between the recalled models and products already on the market, the defective units were prematurely approved by the FDA. These aforementioned hip replacements were subjected to adequate laboratory testing; however, they were not suitably tested beyond that point. The second element, being the number of functioning parts, also played a role in the high deterioration rate of these implants. Given the excess of parts, even conventional daily movements can cause greater than normal wear on these artificial joints. Because of the solely metal composition of the parts involved, recipients are suffering from pain, swelling, inflammation and even metal poisoning from the erosion of these implants. Those who have received either of these 3 models are being forced to undergo additional surgeries to remove the defective implants and replace them with plastic or ceramic versions."



"Having traced the faulty products to a manufacturing company in Mahwah, Stryker will attempt to settle claims regarding these models," Burnes went on to say, "Mediation in this matter is currently underway. If recent recipients of a hip replacement have questions as to whether or not their implant is involved in the recall, they may consult with their surgeon. All implants bear a serial number that is unique to each specific type of implant; therefore, the serial number can be used to determine if the implant is one of those being recalled. Health care providers keep records of these serial numbers. For further questions, patients are encouraged to contact the Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center."



About the Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center

Created in response to the recall of the Stryker Trident, Rejuvenate and ABG II artificial hip replacements, the Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center provides patients and their families with information pertaining to these products. The Center also offers advice regarding follow up protocol for those having received faulty hip implants.