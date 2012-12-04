Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- Csengeri Law offers free consultations to patients who has a suffered due to a defective metal-on-metal hip replacement or is suffering from a revision surgery due metal-on-metal implant. Csengeri Law has extensive experience in assisting patients with a recalled or defective implant to understand their legal rights. Csengeri Law can offer this wealth of information and, if applicable, the sympathetic and experienced legal counsel of Steve Csengeri. Csengeri Law is currently offering these free consultations to patients undergoing revision surgeries or ongoing difficulty the recently recalled Stryker Orthopaedics hip systems. In July Stryker Orthopaedics recalled their ABG II modular neck hip stems and Stryker Rejuvenate modular hip system.



Stryker voluntarily recalled both systems in early July of 2012 due to health risks associated with the metal-on-metal components in both systems. Stryker representatives have stated “These risks include the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.” Patients suffering from pain or swelling at the affected area have been recommended to consult with a surgeon immediately for revision. With numerous suits being filed in response to the recall and symptoms, many patients have questions about their rights and Csengeri Law is available to offer answers. Steve Csengeri offers these consultations with an understanding of the suffering patients undergo at the hands of a faulty hip replacement. The first successful settlement against Zimmer for their defective Durom Cup was filed by Steve Csengeri regarding his own faulty implant.



