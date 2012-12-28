Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- Csengeri Law is offering up to date information on the legal standing of Stryker hip recall patients. Along with up to date, information Csengeri Law is offering free consultations to anyone who has suffered or required a revision surgery, due to a defective or recalled Stryker hip implant. Through 2011, the FDA gathered extensive post market data that showed that metal-on-metal hip implants, particularly of the ball and cup variety, show the potential for major side effects.



In July, Stryker Orthopaedics announced it was pulling the ABG-II modular-neck hip stem implant, as well as the Stryker Rejuvenate hip replacement system. Stryker cites “This voluntary recall was initiated due to the potential risks associated with modular-neck stems. These risks include the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.”



One condition that falls directly into this description is called metallosis. Metallosis is generally known to occur when metal-on-metal implants abrade and leave trace metals in the tissue surrounding the implant. Ultimately this condition can lead to blood poisoning, bone loss and severe inflammation of the affected area. The Stryker hip implants were made to offer custom responses to the needs of each patient. This custom process can result in a difficult revision or difficult recovery time after a revision surgery. In some cases, a different manufacturer’s implant may be practically impossible due to this custom design. Csengeri Law is offering more up to date information during free consultations on both on the recall itself and patient rights regarding a recalled hip implant or revision surgery.



