Stryker May Owe 1.13 Billion to Implant Victims

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Victims of the Stryker hip recall may collect up to $1.13 billion in medical and court costs, according to a recent Dow Jones Business News article. The company recalled thousands of Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II hip implant systems last year due to potential issues with corrosion, causing pain and swelling for patients. It is estimated that more than 20,000 patients throughout the United States may have Stryker Rejuvenate or ABG II hip implants.



PROBLEM WITH STRYKER IMPLANTS



The company, Stryker Corp., submitted the Stryker Rejuvenate Modular Hip System’s 501(k) to the FDI in April 2008. By July, the FDA approved the model – a relatively quick process – mostly because a similar product existed on the market. From them until February 2010, the company created the Stryker ABG II Modular-Neck Stem’s 501(k) and the Rejuvenate Modular Primary Hip System.



Those products, however, quickly became a concern in the medical community. By April 2012, Stryker issued an “Urgent Safety Alert,” informing doctors of potential side effects using the Rejuvenate system. On July 6, 2012 Stryker voluntarily recalled its Rejuvenate Modular Hip System and its ABG II Modular-Neck Hip Stem. Stryker – not the FDA – strictly made the recall.



COMMON INJURIES UNVEILED



The following are some ways the Stryker hip implants have failed the expectations of patients:



- Corrosion of the neck stem

- Release of metal ions that have the potential to cause metal poisoning

- Dislodgment of components of Rejuvenate and ABG II hip systems

- Actual breaking of components in Stryker hip systems

- Irritation of metal components against soft tissue in the hip area



TYPES OF COMPLICATIONS



After Stryker products began to fail, thousands of patients throughout the United States began to suffer from tragic injuries as a result. Some of the following injuries have completely altered the way of patients’ lives throughout the United States:



- Development of infections

- Pain and swelling

- Localized pain in the groin, back and thigh areas

- Development of pseudo tumors

- Requirement of revision surgeries which are often painful

- Lengthy rehabilitation for patients that lasts for months after revision surgeries

- Metallosis

- Deterioration of bone and tissue surrounding the hip joint



In the cases of metal poisoning, the resulting damage may not be apparent for many years to come, which is why it is so important for patients to discuss their options with a personal injury attorney that specializes in Stryker hip complication lawsuits. Even if patients are having no symptoms now, they should seek help before it’s too late. Many states have a statute of limitations to when they can legally sue the company. Sometimes patients are limited to one to three years, depending on their jurisdiction.



PREPPING FOR TRIAL



Here at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers, we have seasoned experts ready to help patients assess the best route to getting the results their family deserves. Seasoned attorney, Jonathan Rosenfeld, provides important resources to get victims prepared for any legal action.



“Our team has invested considerable resources into Stryker and DePuy cases already,” Rosenfeld said. “We have consulted with some of the most respected physicians, surgeons, engineers, rehabilitation medicine experts, economists and life care planners all with the goal of presenting the most favorable case possible for you. If you are ready to speak with a team of professionals who will treat you with honestly and respect, contact our team now.”



About Jonathan Rosenfeld

Jonathan Rosenfeld is an Illinois lawyer with a nationwide practice. He represents members of our society who have been seriously injured or killed due to the irresponsible acts of an individual or company. The injured have the same rights as everyone else — to be treated with compassion and respect — but their vulnerability means they need special protection and representation against those who injure, neglect or abuse them. Rosenfeld and his team at Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers have an excellent track history to getting clients the service they want and getting them the results the need.



Rosenfeld Injury Lawyers

Leaders in Metal Hip Litigation

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Chicago, IL, 60602

www.strykerhiprecallfaq.com



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