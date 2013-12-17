Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center Reports on Final Stryker Recall Lawsuits Conferences of 2013

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- As 2013 ends, the Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center reports on the status of lawsuits related to the Stryker recall in both federal and state courts, and offers its information about the year ahead.



There are about 400 Stryker lawsuits pending in a multidistrict litigation in U.S. District Court in Minnesota, and more than 500 in a New Jersey multicounty litigation. In the MDL there is one final status conference on Dec. 19, according to court documents (In re: Stryker Rejuvenate and ABG II Hip Implant Products Liability Litigation; MDL-2441, U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota). In the New Jersey MCL, the final status conference was on Dec. 16, according to court documents (In re: Stryker Rejuvenate Hip Stem and the ABG II Modular Hip Stem Litigation; MCL-296, Bergen County Superior Court, New Jersey).



The Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center notes that status conferences are important parts of an MDL or MCL, both of which are consolidations of common-cause lawsuits for pretrial efficiency. If there will be bellwether trials in 2014, then holding these regular status conferences is important.



The Stryker recall lawsuits involve two of the medical device company’s metal-on-metal hip implant products, the Rejuvenate and the ABG II, both recalled in July 2012. Claims against Stryker range from metal poisoning to device failure, according to court documents. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning that supports the allegations.* The news follows Stryker’s announcement that it could set aside more than $1 billion for metal-on-metal hip-related litigation, according to an Oct. 23 Wall Street Journal report.**



Stryker hip injury claims are part of a larger problem with metal-on-metal hip implants. DePuy Orthopaedics recently agreed to a multibillion dollar settlement involving 8,000 ASR hip implant lawsuits in federal and state court.



The Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center encourages those who believe they have suffered from the Stryker implants’ alleged side effects to visit its website to learn more about the Stryker recall and lawsuits.



*http://www.fda.gov/MedicalDevices/ProductsandMedicalProcedures/ImplantsandProsthetics/MetalonMetalHipImplants/ucm241604.htm



**online.wsj.com/article/BT-CO-20131023-714444.html



About The Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center

The Stryker Hip Implant Recall Information Center, sponsored by the Rottenstein Law Group LLP, provides a website that features a wealth of information about lawsuits and side effects related to two recalled Stryker metal-on-metal hip implant products, the ABG II and the Rejuvenate. (Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.)