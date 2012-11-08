Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Steve Csengeri of Csengeri law is intimately familiar with the pain and difficulty associated with a defective or recalled joint replacement. Csengeri law has a wealth of experience assisting clients suffering at the hands of a defective metal on metal hip implant. The first defective metal on metal hip implant case that Steve Csengeri tried he won. This is particularly important to note because he was suffering with his own defective Zimmer Duron cup. Now Csengeri Law is glad to offer this expertise to anyone suffering from defective hip implants. Most recently this means free consultations with clients who are interested in learning about what rights and options they have if they are dealing with the Stryker recall of the Stryker ABG II modular hip stems and the Rejuvenate modular hip system.



With the July recall of the Styker ABG II hip stem and the Stryker Rejuvenate modular hip systems patients have had numerous questions regarding their rights in a recall situation like this. The recall was voluntary on behalf of Stryker Orthopaedics who has admitted there is a risk associated with both the metal on metal hip implant units. Stryker cited “These risks include the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.” Steve Csengeri and Csengeri Law will continue to offer free consultations to patients suffering from pain, swelling, the metallosis often associated with it, or worries that further suffering may become a an issue.



Csengeri law will work with a patient to ensure they understand the full set of rights and options available to them during this troubling medical implant recall.