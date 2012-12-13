Torrance, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Lawsuits regarding the recall of the Stryker ABG-II modular neck hip stem and Stryker Rejuvenate modular hip system are increasing in frequency. Csengeri law continues to remain appraised of lawsuits and legalities surrounding the July 2011 recall initiated by Stryker Orthopaedics. As of Mid-November, at least ten lawsuits regarding the Stryker Rejuvenate implant have been filed in New Jersey Superior Court. Csengeri Law continues to track each lawsuit and other potential suits involving the defective metal-on-metal hip implant devices.



The Stryker implants, while not a traditional metal-on-metal implant, use metal on metal components. The Stryker implants were intended as an alternative to traditional metal-on-metal implant, but do contain metal surfaces that risk abrasion. According to Stryker Orthopaedics these risks include “the potential for fretting and/or corrosion at or about the modular-neck junction, which may result in adverse local tissue reactions manifesting with pain and/or swelling.”



Csengeri Law continues to offer the latest information regarding these lawsuits and past metal-on-metal implant legalities to Stryker recall patients. Csengeri Law has an exacting legal knowledge involving faulty and recalled joint replacement implants, particularly regarding metal-on-metal implants. Csengeri Law is currently offering free consultations to patients with an ABG-II modular neck hip stem or Stryker Rejuvenate modular hip system. Both patients with issues regarding the implant or a revision surgery and patients with functioning implants can receive these free consultations. Csengeri Law has offered legal services to patients with defective implants since founder Steve Csengeri filed the first successfully settled claim regarding his own defective Zimmer Durom cup.



