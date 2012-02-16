STS Eyes Global Expansion With Move Into Philippines

Yagoona, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- Today, to be successful, businesses must have top professionals focused on delivering their best to other businesses throughout Australia. STS continues to focus on providing a wide range of IT consulting services throughout Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and the Gold Coast.



Businesses in Australia continue to demand more from STS. With its extensive network of professionals, STS fully equipped to meet the challenge. With this recent expansion into the Philippines, STS seeks to prove that it is a viable contender in the global IT marketplace.



STS’ new Philippine development office has a core focus on applications development, Microsoft Access programing and website development.



“The Philippines provides STS with the perfect gateway to provide services across Asia and into North America,” said STS President and CEO Adam Rippon. “The Philippines offers STS a wealth of talented professionals who complement our teams in Australia and Canada.”



STS is Australia’s leading worldwide information technology (IT) outsourcing services company. STS focuses solely on the unique computing, networking and application needs of small and mid-size businesses and branch offices or the specialised requirements of larger companies.



To learn more about STS’ complete range of business IT services visit http://www.sydneytech.com.au or telephone (02) 8212 4722.