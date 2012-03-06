STS Helps Businesses Continue to Operate As Flood Waters Spread Across Australia

Yagoona, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2012 -- As the Hawkesbury River continued to rise in February 2012 and a state of emergency was issued for communities along its banks, businesses that had employees who needed to cross the Hawkesbury River faced a critical decision. They had to decide whether to keep their employees safe at home or have them come into to work. One Sydney engineering firm, the help of a strategic Sydney IT consulting firm made this decision easy.



Sydney Technology Solutions (STS) met this challenge head on. The Sydney engineering firm's office, located in a NW Sydney business park, was not affected by the Hawkesbury River floodwaters, and many employees were also not affected. But the rising floodwaters that threatened many areas along the banks of the Hawkesbury made traveling dangerous.



STS recommended a solution that would keep the business open and productive while ensuring the safety of its workforce. The Sydney engineering firm followed STS' recommendation, which allowed staff members to work from home until the floodwaters subsided.



STS utilized the Remote Web Workplace feature found in Microsoft Small Business Server 2008 & 2011, which allowed all staff members to securely access the business IT network from their homes. Employees connected using the secure technology which directly connects to their work computers just as if they were sitting in the office.



“The Built in Remote Web Workplace feature was the perfect solution for this client,” said Adam Rippon, senior partner with STS. “With Remote Web Workplace, our client’s staff members were able to be productive while remaining safe from any threats caused by the flooding.”



Sydney Technology Solutions (STS) is Australia's leading worldwide information technology (IT) outsourcing services company.



