STS Travel Launches Guaranteed Prices for Four Unique School Trips

Brighton, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- In a tough financial climate, paying for exciting school trips for children can be a challenge for many parents. However, now STS Travel, one of the leading school trip providers in the UK, has announced four special offers with guaranteed prices for some of its most popular trips.



These prices have been announced so that parents know exactly how much they are going to have to spend on their children’s school trips to help them to budget more effectively. The four trips that are currently being featured in the offer include:



- Music Trips to London: this 3-night trip will be departing on November 13th and comes with half-board accommodation, full insurance, coach travel and two exciting concerts.



- History Trips to Normandy or Belgium: History students will love this trip lasting three nights that includes all transport including the Channel Tunnel crossing. It also includes entrance to a theme park.



- Paris Trip Including Disneyland: This three-night tour takes in one of the most exciting attractions in the whole of Europe, and will be popular with students of all ages. If you want to arrange a fun-filled school trip to Disneyland, this could be a suitable option. It is also a tailor-made trip to accommodate the needs of the group.



- Maths Trip to Paris: This unique trip will enable maths enthusiasts to develop their skills in one of the most exciting cities in the world. Ferry crossings, coaches, insurance and full-board accommodation is included in the cost, as are numerous trips to exciting attractions like the Cite de la Sciences and even a cruise on the Seine.



STS Travel is expecting all of these school trips to be very popular, and all prices are subject to availability. Full details and the prices can be found at the company’s website.



About STS Travel

STS Travel is the largest educational travel company in the UK, and has been providing unique school tours for secondary schools and colleges since 1933. It leads the way in providing high-quality school trips to destinations around the world. Find out more at http://www.ststravel.co.uk .



