Stuart Crawford Earns Spot on the SMB 150 List

St. Catharines, ON -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2012 -- Small- and medium-business channel members from around the world vied for a spot on SMB Nation’s Top 150 list. Among the winners was Ulistic founder Stuart Crawford.



Crawford entered the small-business community in 2001 after spending nine years in the Canadian military. Since then, he has established a reputation of excellence first as a managed services provider (MSP) and then as an MSP consultant with a global clientele who appreciate Crawford’s commitment to helping them succeed.



"It is all about service," said Crawford. "Helping IT service organizations go from good to great to awesome is why I get up in the morning. Having this acknowledgement from my peers makes me realize that I am on the right track in helping our community as a whole."



The SMB 150 is produced by SMB Technology Network (SMBTN) and SMB Nation. This year, it was sponsored by BlackBerry. Every year, the SMB Top 150 list recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on the worldwide small- and medium-business (SMB) channel.



To earn a spot on the list, candidates went through open nomination, SMB IT community voting, and final voting from a panel of industry experts who “judged each nominee based on a variety of relevant areas.” The panel’s vote accounted for 60% of the overall score.



SMB Nation and SMBTN, along with event co-sponsors BlackBerry, Oki Data Americas and Quest Software, have organized a special gala dinner to honour this year’s SMB 150. On May 16, 2012 at the Westin Bonaventure in Los Angeles the winners will receive personalized awards plaques, media recognition, recognition in the SMB Nation magazine and a 64 GB BlackBerry PlayBook.



"I encourage everyone in the SMB channel community to join me in celebrating the accomplishments of the men and women who made the SMB 150 list," said SMB Nation Founder and Chairman Harry Brelsford in an announcement on the SMB Nation website. "Each and every one of them has spent countless hours growing our community and deserves every accolade we can give them. I can't wait to toast them in Los Angeles."



To learn more about Ulistic's coaching and consulting for MSPs visit http://www.ulistic.com.