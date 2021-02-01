New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2021 -- The stucco marke t is projected to grow at a rate of 3.8% in terms of value, from USD 10.82 Billion in 2019 to reach USD 14.64 Billion by 2027. Stucco is a kind of construction coating akin to plaster and is a mixture comprising of cement, lime, sand, and water. Stucco may be blended and smeared a wire base in several coats to provide a resilient, unified look for the residential facade. It is appropriate for modern construction finishes. Rapid urbanization, changing lifestyles, and the demand for enhanced aesthetics for residential and commercial construction, have persuaded architects and engineers to bring novelty in the design of concrete structures suited for various applications, which, in turn, is expected to fuel product demand.



Leading Players Profiled in the Report Include:



BASF SE, STO Group, Omega Products International, DuPont, Sika AG, Western Blended Products, Cemex, California Stucco Products Corporation, Dryvit Systems Inc., and The Quikrete Companies, among others.



Market Drivers



Government initiatives to boost infrastructure development in developing nations are likely to drive the product demand in the forecast period. Recently, China's latest impetus to strengthen economic growth by relaxing restrictions about the usage of proceeds of local government bonds, thus, paving the way for a new wave of investment in infrastructure. Local governments in the country can now utilize the funds raised as equity capital for key infrastructure projects. Previously it was required to fund the minimum equity ratio requirement, usually 20.0% to 30.0% of total investment in the project themselves.



Regional Landscape



North America held the second-largest market share in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% in the forecast period. The construction industry is a substantial contributor to the US economy. The industry has over 680,000 employers with more than 7.0 million employees and generates around USD 1.300 trillion worth of structures annually. Construction is one of the largest customers for mining, manufacturing, and several other services.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global stucco market on the basis of raw material, type, base, application, and region:



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Cements

Aggregates

Admixture

Plasticizers

Others



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Concrete

Masonry

Tile

Others



Base Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Insulated

Traditional



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Residential

Non-Residential



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



