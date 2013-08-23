Student Advantage Card Is Gearing Up for September

Cardiff, Wales -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- The new university year is drawing near and Student Advantage is bigger and better than ever before! If you haven’t heard already, Student Advantage Card is the exciting new way to save money whilst studying. With over 3,500 outlets over the United Kingdom acknowledging this card, A Student Advantage Card is an absolutely vital part of student life in 2013 an beyond! The Student Advantage Card is affiliated with more local and nationwide businesses than any other student discount card.



It’s no surprise why over 50,000 students are utilizing Student Advantage and for just £10 you too can save up to 40% off a variety of goods and services for 12 months. Discounts are accessible for all student fundamental products and activities, such as eating out, shopping, beauty and hair salon treatments, to name a few.



Some of the top business partners supplying student discounts through Student Advantage are: BSM, The Tanning Shop and Supercuts. Students can search the discount map online by choosing their desired location, adjusting the radius, and choosing the category to find a business closest to them providing SAC supported discounts.



With over 10’s of thousands of followers on social networks new partners are constantly updated and announced so students can be made aware of new discounts as soon as they are being offered. Businesses partner with Student Advantage Card every week, so the discounts are constantly growing for students and more offers are added to the web site weekly!



Students can also earn some extra pocket money through Student Advantage Discount Card’s Student Sales Rep scheme. Simply by recommending and referring the discounts service to friends, students can earn up to 25% commission on each sale of a new student discount card. Each glorious sale you make will appear directly into your account! Just choose between Bank Transfer or Cheque and they will pay you at the start of every month!



Founded on January 2012 Student Advantage Card has become the peak discount card in the UK, and has developed hugely since then, and now uses a group of over 100 members of staff. SAC mechanically pledges 10% of all its retail sales income to Tearfund the UK Registered Charity, so you don't need to do anything to make this happen - other than purchase the card in the first place!



This trendy new addition to your wallet provides accessible discounts to students wherever you go! All you do is choose your card, either Teal or Fuchsia – which ever suits you best! Purchase between a 1, 2, or 3-year life cycle. Parents and friends can even buy this for the student in their life, and even get it gift-wrapped!



For more information about the Student Advantage Card for business enquires you can contact Sara Ali on 0843 523 5523 or email sara@studentadvantagecard.co.uk. To learn more about the discount card you can visit there website at: www.studentadvantagecard.co.uk



Media Contact



Student Advantage Card

K3 Southpoint, Foreshore Road,

Cardiff, CF10 4LQ

Tel: 0843 523 5523

marketing@studentadvantagecard.co.uk

http://www.studentadvantagecard.co.uk