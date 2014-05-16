Student Business Center Emerges as Preferred Ecommerce Site for College Students

Lancaster, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- StudentBusinessCenter.com is coming to the market at the perfect time. With tuition and textbooks cost on the rise, this company can have a successful future. The business intent is to give students another avenue to sell their used textbooks other than the college bookstore. As we all know, when selling books back to the college bookstore, one only get pennies on the dollar.



Student Business Center has created a state-of-the-art ecommerce hub for its members to sell things like class notes, iPods, vehicles, laptops, cell phones, dog walking services, babysitting, dorm accessories and just about everything else. Students can list and sell one item or thousands 100% free of any site fees via a 24 hour marketplace.



The website is totally focused on the success of college students. Along with the free membership they get a storefront to put up their own business logos, product and service descriptions, up to 9 pictures, a video, graphics, and link the item(s) to Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and LinkedIn. Students with the entrepreneur sprit this can be a great start.



The powerful platform of the website is very much like eBay but has many more exclusive features and functions then Craigslist and eBay combined.



When I contacted, 20 year old Cali Murry one of the owners of the Student Business Center she said, “We are happy to see the response from students for our exclusive website. With our no fee for listing or selling, we are the cost effective alternative for financially struggling students.” She further added, “We are offering the best services to our fellow students to sell one book or start their online business and we ask everyone to give them their support.”



Their spokesperson Kate can give a bit more information via this video link. https://vimeo.com/95465122



Current News About Student Business Center

They have a “No More College Bookstore” campaign currently running on Indiegogo. Their goal is to raise 10,000 to help get the word out to other student that they have an alternative to the college bookstore when selling or exchanging books. See the campaign at https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/student-business-center



Contact Information

Contact Person: Cali Murry

Contact Number: 661-305-9407

Email id: calimurry@studentbusinesscenter.com

Website: http://www.studentbusinesscenter.com/

Address: 1752 E. Avenue J #104 Lancaster CA 93535