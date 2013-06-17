Student Debt Consolidation Programs Make Debt Clearing Easier

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- Graduates carrying their diploma will reflect on how it was so easy to knock off tuition payments with their student loans while they were in school. Now, tons of student’s area faced with repaying thousands of dollars in student loan debt. Some with multiple payments will want to look for ways to reduce payments and the hassle of tending to all their debts each month: Credit Yogi is happy to offer some tips for those considering student loan consolidation:



Paying off Student Loans by Consolidation



Those entering a tough job market may also feel significant pressure from their debts. Facing payments from numerous loans, private or federal, can be a nuisance that may require some relief. Those who feel they will not be able to afford their payments, and would like to limit the number of statements they are responsible for, stand to gain from student debt consolidation programs.



Federal Vs. Private Loans



Graduates may have had to take out private loans to supplement their need based federal loans. They may have a slew of different debts to pay between federal and private accounts. Unfortunately there is no way to consolidate private and federal loans. Since federal interest rates are fixed these days, there is less to gain for those who can handle their loan payments. Private payments have variable rates and it pays to get them consolidated at one low interest rate.



Benefits of Consolidation



With good credit, graduates can qualify for better interest rates on student debt consolidation loan. Those who start with limited credit history may be able to get their interest rate readjusted if they develop good credit. Students and graduates have the option of selecting from a range of low and competitive interest rates. Those who foresee having trouble paying their monthly payments can benefit from the extended terms and lower interest rates.



To Avoid…



Because these are long term deals, graduates should deal assertively with their lender, getting as clear a picture as possible of loan terms and obligations. If there is something that is misunderstood, the lender should be asked to explain in clearer terms. Borrowers should know the minimum and maximum interest rates and whether there are any extra fees like origination or prepayment. Prepayment fees protect the lender against late payments. The borrower should feel confident that they can pay off their loan on time with no penalty.



