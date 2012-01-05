Student Discounts Hub Student Money Saver Outlines Slump in Home Grown Students

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/05/2012 -- Since the revelation that student fees were set to soar under the coalitions plans last year, Student Money Saver was one of the first sites to convey their dismay. The site, famous as purveyors of student discounts, student deals and all other things student finance, has now also been quick to point out that UK based student numbers have dropped from 283,680 to 306,908.



As a news and information site that obviously prides itself in looking after the interests of all students, SMS has felt the need to underline the 8% drop in native students and discuss the connotations for the education landscape.



These are indeed official figures, with the statistics being published by the Universities and Colleges Admissions Service – UCAS.



Martin Lewis, the head of the government-commissioned taskforce on student finance information, tends to agree with Student Money Saver, warning of a crisis. He is of the opinion that students are being misinformed about the new fees system.



In actual fact, students will be able to pay the fees with a student loan. They then start repaying when they graduate and earn more than £21,000. Recent opinions however seem to show that students believe they have to pay this money back immediately and are therefore opting not to pursue their education.



To read more about this issue or any of the other current student finance issues, students are encouraged to head over to www.studentmoneysaver.com today.