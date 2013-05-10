Student from UC Berkeley Launches Nationwide Small Business Consulting Organization

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- In an effort to strengthen America’s six million small businesses, one new student-run, non-profit organization, Consult Your Community, is providing pro bono consulting services to low-income, small business owners in college communities. The organization, founded this February at the University of California, Berkeley, leverages the knowledge of America’s brightest students to improve the performance of small businesses, for free.



“Big consulting firms like McKinsey, Bain, and BCG charge thousands of dollars to advise companies on ways to improve,” said Consult Your Community founder and UC Berkeley senior, Michael Bloch. “If students like me already work for these types of firms during summer internships or just weeks after college graduation, why not provide that same help to the people that need it the most?”



Despite being created only three months ago, Consult Your Community has already grown into a national organization. Students from over 15 of America’s most prestigious universities – including Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Columbia, the University of Michigan, Notre Dame, and the University of Virginia – have committed to starting chapters on their campuses for next semester.



“It’s really exciting to see the incredible growth we’ve had over the past few weeks,” said Bloch. “The speed in which this has been moving from university to university is indicative of the strength of the idea and the impact that students can have.”



Consult Your Community offers its clients services in four different areas: marketing, finance & operations, environmental standards, and human resources. Consultants are trained and advised by graduate student mentors, faculty instructors, and experienced professionals from the world’s top firms.



Individuals interested in learning more about the organization and its services can visit its website or Facebook page for more information. Please contact Michael Bloch at michael@ConsultYourCommunity.org for any further inquiries.



About Consult Your Community

Consult Your Community (CYC) is a nation-wide, student-run, non-profit organization that provides pro bono consulting services to low-income, small business owners in college communities. For more information, please visit http://www.consultyourcommunity.org