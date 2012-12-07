Student Loan Consolidation Website StudentLoanService.US Now Offering Free Consultations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- Following the release of new data showing student loan debt at an all-time high of $956 billion, student debt expert StudentLoanService.US has recently announced their decision to provide free consultations to any individual in need of student loan consolidation.



The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit has revealed that student debt is increasing at almost 20 percent per year since students are unable to keep up with the required payments. Part of the problem is that it is simple to receive approval for a student loan, regardless of if an individual is planning to become a part of a career that will allow them to earn enough money to pay it back on time. One CBS MoneyWatch article, “Student loan debt nears $1 trillion,” goes on to add, “…Unlike most other types of consumer debt, like credit cards or mortgages, student loans are notoriously hard to discharge, even if the borrower has filed for bankruptcy.”



Thousands of individuals with student loans in need of solutions to help them lower their monthly payments have consulted the experts at StudentLoanService.US. Individuals who have used company’s services have experienced multiple benefits, such as easy and quick student loan consolidations, stopping wage garnishments, 90-day deferment on loans while consolidation is processed, and the lowering of monthly student loan payments. Because StudentLoanService.US now provides free student loan consultations to any person in need, more students can start their journey on the road to student loan forgiveness.



Students interested in receiving debt consolidation help are encouraged to fill out the safe, confidential, and no-obligation form available on Student Loan Service’s website. StudentLoanServices.US also encourages individuals to call or email them with any questions or concerns that they may have.



About Student Loan Service

Student Loan Service provides consulting & document processing services to individuals seeking to consolidate their Federal Student Loans into affordable and manageable monthly payments. StudentLoanService.US’s mission is to educate and assist their clients navigate through the complexities of student loan consolidation. For more information, please visit http://www.studentloanservice.us



4747 Viewridge Avenue, Suite 200

San Diego, CA 92123

1 (877) 927-6859