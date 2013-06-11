Student Loan Debt Consolidation Process, a Streamline Track to Debt Free Life

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2013 -- Finishing school is as much foreboding as it is a new exciting beginning. For many it means the beginning of a long process of paying off student loans while starting a new career. Payments may linger on the budget for years to come. Credit Yogi would like to offer some information on how graduates can make student loan debt as negligible of a presence as possible on future budgets:



- Getting a Handle on Debt

- Benefits of Consolidation

- Finding the Right Company

- Getting on the Ball



Getting a Handle on Debt



Graduates who have more than one student loan are faced with a huge burden. They can do themselves justice in a big way if they minimize their payments, and minimize the amount of attention devoted to them. With a range of different loans, it might make sense to find a way to take care of them all at once.



Benefits of Consolidation



A consolidation company will take on the range of loans, communicate with lenders and reduce everything into one simple interchange. It is possible for graduates to lower their monthly payments by more than half. Payments are lowered through extended payment terms, lower interest rates, or both. Repayment is simpler with only one monthly statement.



Finding the Right Company



There are a slew of companies out there with variable and competitive interest rates. Graduates do have the privilege of selecting their preferred consolidation terms and rates. Some companies are prepared to take on debts of over six figures while still pulling low interest rates. Companies offer fixed rates, as well as variable rates for those who may need some breathing room to pay in the short term.



Getting on the Ball



Generally it is practice to wait until the end of college for student loan debt consolidation process. Repayment usually begins soon after consolidation, so it is better to be in the most ideal financial situation. Federal student loan interest rates go up every year, making it ideal to sign on for one while interest rates are still manageable. It takes time to get eligibility notification, so those who want to start right after college may want to apply before they graduate. It pays to have a payment plan set up right away. Credit Yogi will work with concerned graduates and students to find companies who will consolidate and lower their loans right away if they look for a quick start on the repayment process.



