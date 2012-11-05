Student Loan Help Center Gains Attention for Helping Students in Financial Difficulty

Irvine, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2012 -- Student loan rates have increased rapidly over the years, and in these turbulent economic times where many American graduates struggle to find jobs, more and more students are finding themselves in danger of not being able to repay their student debt. These loans far from becoming a tool to enable students in a prosperous career, has become a weight that prevents them from being able to get off the starting blocks. Student Loan Help Center has been getting a lot of attention lately from indebted students and former students. Student Loan Help Center was created to assist students in dealing with their financial worries in a practical way.



Student Loan Help Center offers a wide variety of services, including student debt consolidation, resulting in lower student loan repayment rates. They also offer one to one advice via phone or email, and emphasise the importance of staying current with student loan repayments. In certain circumstances they are able to negotiate lower repayment rates or even loan forgiveness in special cases. The site also offers a library of video material that introduces the plight of students facing mounting debts and informs them of some of the potential solutions they are able to pursue.



The site features numerous video testimonials from individuals who have used the Student Loan Help Center to resolve their debt troubles, who urge others to do the same.



A spokesperson for the site explained the plight of their average client,



“We live in a different and potentially frightening age for students now. College tuition has gone up over 600% since 1980, and 85% of college graduates go back and live with their parents. There is no statute of limitations on student loans, and so they can be collected upon for a student’s entire life, and this debt has become a source of emotional and financial distress for millions of people. Doctors and lawyers can lose their professional licenses should they fail to repay loans. With consequences this severe, student loan consolidation can offer an answer that lifts a major burden from the shoulders of many modern graduates.”



About Student Loan Help Center

Student Loan Help Center is a new online company specializing in offering financial debt services to struggling students, including loan consolidation, negotiating lower monthly payments, and loan forgiveness. The site also covers the latest news affecting student loans and has contact information for those seeking one to one advice, as well as a client area for those using services. For more information please visit: http://www.studentloanhelpcenter.net