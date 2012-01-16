Student Money Saver Outlines Student Finance Expectations for 2012

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/16/2012 -- 2011 was a busy year for student finance and one where Student Money Saver was kept busy keeping students up-to-date on the latest student money news. 2012 will see the impact that changes to student loans and funding will have and so Student Money Saver gives its opinion on what is to come this year.



The deadline for UCAS applications is now closed and next week will come official figures on prospective students compared to last year. Just two weeks before the deadline, UCAS claimed an 8% slump in numbers compared to the same time last year. With the decline in numbers comes worries that those who have not applied for university are those from poorer backgrounds who have been put off by the large amount of debt following graduation. The year ahead will show whether any worries over student funding and the new system are justified.



Autumn is expected to see pressure from parents and students if student numbers are significantly down compared to 2011. Parents will put pressure on the government and universities to increase contact time with students to justify higher fees.



Students will expect value for money and will seek greater engagement in the teaching and experiences that are offered to them over the course of their degree. As a result, students will expect clear and concise information on what they can expect from a university and courses before applying as quality and standards become more important.



With pressures increase as universities are expected to perform according to their higher tuition fees, Student Money Saver will continue to bring student the latest student finance, loans and money saving offers throughout the year.