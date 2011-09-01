Student Money Saver Reveals Students Willing to Foot the Bill Following Rise In Fees

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/01/2011 -- Over two thirds of British students are still planning to pursue further education following the tuition fees going up to a staggering £9,000.



A survey was performed in which 1,400 parents and students were questioned about their intentions for the coming academic year. With student finance becoming more and more of a contentious issue of late, the result were rather intriguing.



One in ten parents indicated that they have resigned themselves to some serious belt tightening in order to help their offspring whilst at University. In fact, they stated that they may have to make to ultimate sacrifice of remortgaging their house.



One in five parents will actually not be able to contribute towards the higher education costs of their son or daughter whatsoever, meaning that they may have to look at other options after their A-Levels.



