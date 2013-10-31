Student Movers, Inc. and the Brent Shapiro Foundation Team Up for the Second Year in a Row

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Student Movers, Inc. owner, Shawn Woods, knows the value of giving back. Which is why, for the second year in a row, his company has teamed with The Brent Shapiro Foundation to support their Summer Spectacular . The highlight of the fundraising season for The Brent Shapiro Foundation, the event is a major undertaking. Woods and his team were thrilled to be a part of the event once again by providing transportation and people power at no cost to help the organizers prepare for the event.



The Brent Shapiro Foundation was founded by Robert and Linell Shapiro after the tragic loss of their son, Brent, to alcohol and drug use. The mission of The Foundation is to become a national leader in the fight against drug and alcohol dependence. Education is their primary approach in this fight. Their efforts are aimed at parents, teachers, children, and communities as a whole. They also hope to remove the stigma and isolation associated with substance abuse by encouraging a national dialogue, providing support to parents on communicating with their kids, and creating resources for teachers and parents to learn when intervention is necessary.



Student Movers, Inc. is a well-established affordable moving company that provides well-trained college students to assist your move. Servicing all of California they take on any job, large or small. Student Movers, Inc. emphasizes professionalism, friendliness, and planning each move according to their client’s needs. Services include packing, disassembly and assembly, loading and unloaded as well as residential and commercial moves.



The 2013 Summer Spectacular was held on September 7, 2013 at one of Beverly Hills most impressive mega estates. The event includes mock tails and dinner catered by Wolfgang Puck and a full size Ferris wheel. The highlight of the evening is an auction and theatrical fashion show by G by Gill where models walk the runway over a beautiful reflection pool.



For more information on The Brent Shapiro Foundation please visit: http://brentshapiro.org/ . For more information on Student Movers, Inc. please visit http://www.thestudentmovers.com/