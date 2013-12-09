Student Places Expands Accommodation Options

Canterbury, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2013 -- The British Council recently forecast the U.K. student population to grow by more than 20% in the next decade. At the same time, the Unite Group, leading managers of student accommodation, reported that the supply of student bedrooms in relation to full-time students needing accommodation is only 1 to 3. With these increasing demands in mind, Student Places is now offering a variety of accommodation for student groups of any size.



Company spokesperson Stephen Dean explained, "At Student Places we provide private houses for varying numbers of students who wish to share the house with their friends. These include 7 bedroom student houses in Canterbury, or even an 8 bedroom house, for a larger group. Accommodation that allows 7 or 8 students to stay under the same roof is in relatively short supply, but is popular because there are advantages to sharing a large house with friends. One of the benefits is sharing those monthly bills. You've got to think like a true home owner when you\'re a tenant, at least in terms of paying the bills. When you've got several people you know, you can all share in the financial side, which doesn't just mean shelling out your share of the money at the end of the month. It also means that you can put your heads together to work out the best ways of using the electricity and utilities in the most efficient way."



Student Places can locate accommodation for different sized groups and for individuals. When searching for student lets canterbury house hunters can use the service to find a quality 3 bedroom house, or a single room. If they prefer larger student houses canterbury tenants can also use Student Place to locate a 4 to 8 bedroom furnished home. The company can easily locate housing for students attending the University of Kent, and Christ Church College as well. Listings at Studentplace.com provide photos and information about properties that are available at a wide variety of prices.



"It's good to start searching as soon as possible, otherwise all the best properties will be taken. While the quality of student accommodation has increased significantly over the years, you still need to be one of the first to the race to get the best, rather than settle for something less than you had hoped for. We don't stop with the ability to search and see information about our houses. No, we like to do everything we can to ensure that you get through the whole, often daunting prospect, of getting the ideal accommodation. Student Place will guide you through everything you need to do, in the right order and at the right time, so that you don't have to plan it all out and execute that plan all by yourself.", advised Dean.



About STUDENT PLACE

Student Place is a business that specializes in helping students find individual and group accommodation in Canterbury and Medway. An experienced team acts as a liaison between landlords and tenants, and guides students through every phase of finding and renting property. In addition, the business offers a large online database of properties that makes it easy for searchers to locate accommodation in the location they need, at a price they can afford.